Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,817 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Intel worth $1,006,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,207,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,605,900. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $235,173.84, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

