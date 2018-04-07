Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Intel by 4,951.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,156,000 after buying an additional 20,050,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after buying an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after buying an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after buying an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,371.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Intel to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,207,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,605,900. The company has a market cap of $235,173.84, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/intel-co-intc-shares-bought-by-walter-keenan-financial-consulting-co-mi-adv-updated.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.