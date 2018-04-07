Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.04

Media coverage about Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interactive Brokers Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3179306986606 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IBKR traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 707,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,819. The firm has a market cap of $29,107.76, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.05 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $2,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

