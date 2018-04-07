Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 707,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,819. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,107.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $2,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,046,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,864,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 228.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 140,292 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,921.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 116,311 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

