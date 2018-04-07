CIBC Increases Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$32.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.20.

IFP stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$24.91. 241,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,740. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$17.01 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of C$532.78 million during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation is a Canada-based lumber provider. The Company and its subsidiaries produce wood products in British Columbia, the United States Northwest and the United States South for sale to markets around the world. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers a range of products, including Clear Cedar Finger Joint Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar Solid Bevel Siding, Clear Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Dimension Lumber, Elite Cedar 5/4 Radius Edge Decking, Elite Cedar V-Joint Paneling, Elite Knotty Cedar Decking, Fineline Paneling, Japan Zairai-Beams, Japan Zairai-Ground Sill, Japan Zairai-Posts, Japan Zairai-Roof Structure, Japan Zairai-Small Structural, Reserve Boards, Reserve End-Matched Paneling, Reserve Lodgepole Pine Paneling, Reserve V-Joint Decking, Special Appearance Grade Cedar Timbers, Reserve Ponderosa Pine Paneling and Studs.

