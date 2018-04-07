Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,600.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.44.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,018,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/international-bancshares-corp-iboc-shares-bought-by-profund-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.