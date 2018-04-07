International Diamond (XID) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

International Diamond (CURRENCY:XID) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One International Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, International Diamond has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. International Diamond has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3,606.00 worth of International Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00680788 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00181482 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About International Diamond

International Diamond’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. International Diamond’s official Twitter account is @sphreco. The official website for International Diamond is xidcoin.com.

International Diamond Coin Trading

International Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase International Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade International Diamond must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase International Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

