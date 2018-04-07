International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 347 ($4.87) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.79) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275.75 ($3.87).

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.45) on Thursday. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.80 ($3.41).

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £61,916.40 ($86,912.41).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

