Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.32). Intersect ENT also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $433,951.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,507 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 268,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,171.33, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 0.80. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

