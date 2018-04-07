Interval Leisure Group (ILG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Interval Leisure Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Interval Leisure Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Interval Leisure Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ:ILG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,973.25, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. Interval Leisure Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Interval Leisure Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Interval Leisure Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interval Leisure Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interval Leisure Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interval Leisure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Interval Leisure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interval Leisure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/interval-leisure-group-ilg-downgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Interval Leisure Group

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Interval Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interval Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.