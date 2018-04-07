Interval Leisure Group (ILG) & Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Critical Analysis

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ: ILG) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Interval Leisure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Interval Leisure Group pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Jones Lang LaSalle pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interval Leisure Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jones Lang LaSalle pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jones Lang LaSalle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Interval Leisure Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Interval Leisure Group and Jones Lang LaSalle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interval Leisure Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Jones Lang LaSalle 0 5 5 0 2.50

Interval Leisure Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $160.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.55%. Given Interval Leisure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interval Leisure Group is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Profitability

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interval Leisure Group 9.35% 8.41% 3.95% Jones Lang LaSalle 3.20% 13.55% 5.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interval Leisure Group and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interval Leisure Group $1.79 billion 2.19 $168.00 million $1.10 28.66 Jones Lang LaSalle $7.93 billion 0.98 $254.20 million $9.16 18.71

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Interval Leisure Group. Jones Lang LaSalle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interval Leisure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Interval Leisure Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interval Leisure Group Company Profile

ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs). The Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers by providing vacation exchange and rental services. This segment also provides leisure and travel related products and services to owners of vacation interests and others primarily through various membership programs, as well as related services to resort developer clients and HOAs; and allows owners of vacation interests to exchange their occupancy rights for alternative accommodations at another resort and/or occupancy period. In addition, this segment offers vacation property rental services for condominium owners, hotel owners, and HOAs. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 43 resorts within Vistana Signature Experiences and Hyatt Vacation Ownership businesses; and managed approximately 250 resorts, vacation ownership properties, and/or their associations. The company was formerly known as Interval Leisure Group, Inc. and changed its name to ILG, Inc. in October 2016. ILG, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients. It delivers various real estate services (RES) across three geographic business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its RES is organized into five product categories: leasing; capital markets and hotels; property and facility management; project and development services, and advisory, consulting and other services. LaSalle offers clients with real estate investment products and services, such as private investments in multiple real estate property types, including office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily residential. LaSalle enables clients to invest in separate accounts focused on public real estate equities.

