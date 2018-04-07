Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,986.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Interzone has a total market cap of $40,986.00 and $87.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,000.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.05562890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.00 or 0.09280670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.01685130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.02452250 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00195517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00593033 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00074714 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is interzone.space. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

