Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 31st. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $22.06 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

