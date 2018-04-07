Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 540,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,472. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $994,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sharon Mates sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $115,437.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,676. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

