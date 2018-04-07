Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6416757614098 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ITCI opened at $19.42 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,090.33, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In related news, Chairman Sharon Mates sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $115,437.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $994,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,576 shares of company stock worth $1,583,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

