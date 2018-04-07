Intrexon (XON) Receives $34.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intrexon (NYSE:XON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research firms have commented on XON. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intrexon from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE XON opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. Intrexon’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts predict that Intrexon will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Intrexon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 57,928,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,334,000 after buying an additional 1,423,236 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,518,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 828,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,248,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 645,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

