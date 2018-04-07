Investors Buy Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $497.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $372.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.89 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($20.77) for the day and closed at $1,007.04Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.61, for a total value of $44,179.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,413.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $52,755,337. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $712,249.88, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

