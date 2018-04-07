Investors Buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $136.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.84 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.58) for the day and closed at $74.82Specifically, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,847,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $98,310.29, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,015 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 230.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

