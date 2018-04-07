Adaptimmune Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 896% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Shares of ADAP opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,052.14, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan bought 104,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,767.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43,632.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 785,387 shares during the period. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 215,439 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 322.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ADAP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/investors-buy-high-volume-of-adaptimmune-therapeutics-call-options-adap-updated-updated.html.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.