Darden Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,607 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,757% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 put options.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,727.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,136.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $1,047,784.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,866 shares of company stock worth $7,252,094 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,219,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

