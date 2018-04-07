Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,701 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,066% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

KRO opened at $22.18 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,593.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

