Investors Buy Large Volume of Shutterfly Call Options (SFLY)

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 746% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

In other Shutterfly news, CEO Christopher North sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $11,519,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Boris sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $230,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $984,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,082 shares of company stock worth $21,549,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFLY. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the third quarter worth about $36,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Shutterfly by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Shutterfly by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Shutterfly by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,423 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Shutterfly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shutterfly has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,582.82, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.25. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc is an online manufacturer and retailer of personalized products and services. The Company focuses on helping consumers manage their memories through the medium of photography. The Company’s segments are Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS). The Consumer segment offers photo-based products, such as photo books, stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints and statement gifts.

