Critical Review: Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) versus InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVIV) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

InVivo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,098.80%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given InVivo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InVivo Therapeutics is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -158.99% -125.62% Accelerate Diagnostics -1,520.99% -54.66% -51.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Accelerate Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.74 million ($0.74) -0.68 Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 310.20 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -20.04

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

