Iomart’s (IOM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Iomart (LON:IOM) in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.99) price target on shares of Iomart in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.18) price target on shares of Iomart in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iomart in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 360 ($5.05) on Thursday. Iomart has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $404.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,041.67.

Iomart Company Profile

iomart Group Plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Easyspace; Clould Services; and Non-Recurring. The Easyspace segment offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets.

