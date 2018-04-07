Iomart (IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at N+1 Singer

Iomart (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. N+1 Singer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IOM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Iomart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. FinnCap increased their price objective on Iomart from GBX 400 ($5.61) to GBX 415 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 360 ($5.05) on Thursday. Iomart has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.90). The firm has a market cap of $404.98 and a P/E ratio of 3,041.67.

About Iomart

iomart Group Plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Easyspace; Clould Services; and Non-Recurring. The Easyspace segment offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets.

