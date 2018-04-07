Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on iPass and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on iPass in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Shares of IPAS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 288,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02. iPass has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative return on equity of 282.05% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that iPass will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAS. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPass during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in iPass by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iPass by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

