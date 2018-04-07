IPG Photonics (IPGP) versus Waters (NYSE:WAT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Waters (NYSE: WAT) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waters and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.65 $20.31 million $7.49 26.02 IPG Photonics $1.41 billion 8.54 $347.61 million $7.26 30.64

IPG Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 0.88% 24.70% 11.90% IPG Photonics 24.67% 21.29% 18.56%

Risk and Volatility

Waters has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Waters and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 0 11 6 0 2.35 IPG Photonics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Waters presently has a consensus target price of $202.87, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $206.78, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Waters’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Waters on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments through its TA product line. It is also a developer and supplier of software-based products that interface with the Company’s instruments, as well as other suppliers’ instruments. Its LC and LC-MS instruments are utilized in a range of industries to detect, identify, monitor and measure the chemical, physical and biological composition of materials, and to purify a range of compounds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

