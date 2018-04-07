iQuant Price Tops $0.0765 on Major Exchanges (IQT)

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, iQuant has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One iQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Iquant and Allcoin. iQuant has a market cap of $0.00 and $420,331.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About iQuant

iQuant’s launch date was August 21st, 2017. iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain.

iQuant Token Trading

iQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Iquant, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy iQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

