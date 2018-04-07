Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iradimed an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Iradimed stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $151.65, a P/E ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Iradimed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/iradimed-corp-irmd-receives-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iradimed (IRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.