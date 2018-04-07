iRobot (IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $217.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.13 million. iRobot posted sales of $168.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $217.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. iRobot had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

IRBT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. 458,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,050. iRobot has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,894.69, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

iRobot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 123,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after buying an additional 315,233 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 689,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 355,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,164,000 after buying an additional 251,095 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 377,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,917,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

