Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (BMV:IGF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (BMV:IGF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 190,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $42.76 on Friday. Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf has a twelve month low of $791.37 and a twelve month high of $887.23.

