iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 27,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 108,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $112.39 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ishares-russell-1000-value-index-iwd-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated-updated.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

