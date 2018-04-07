Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,385,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the fourth quarter worth $94,472,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 392,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $187.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a twelve month low of $157.38 and a twelve month high of $201.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

