iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $80.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ishares-sp-smallcap-600-index-ijr-shares-bought-by-hm-payson-co-updated-updated.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.