iShares Trust (AGZ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Trust worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Trust by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000.

AGZ stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $114.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.1716 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd.

