iShares Trust (QUAL) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Trust (BATS:QUAL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Trust were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. P Solve Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the third quarter worth $229,528,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

