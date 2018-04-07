iStar Financial (STAR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iStar Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.933533303472 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS initiated coverage on iStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on iStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:STAR opened at $10.24 on Friday. iStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $700.39, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. iStar Financial had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. iStar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that iStar Financial will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 24,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $435,116.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937,810 shares in the company, valued at $124,464,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 198,185 shares of company stock worth $3,541,697. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iStar Financial

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

