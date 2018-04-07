Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $2,740.53, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $476,794.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,708 shares of company stock worth $1,187,652 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3,048.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Itron by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

