Ituran (ITRN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 30th.

Shares of Ituran stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.93, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83. Ituran has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.29 million for the quarter. Ituran had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 34.76%. analysts predict that Ituran will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ituran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ituran by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ituran by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 658,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ituran by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 105,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran in the 4th quarter valued at $9,263,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran in the 4th quarter valued at $5,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

