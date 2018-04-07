J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. B. Hunt from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on J. B. Hunt in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J. B. Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12,663.47, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. J. B. Hunt has a 52-week low of $83.35 and a 52-week high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. J. B. Hunt’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. research analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in J. B. Hunt by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. B. Hunt Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

