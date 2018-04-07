J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J. B. Hunt earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0348392485198 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J. B. Hunt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.93. 1,413,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,795. J. B. Hunt has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12,490.06, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $281,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

