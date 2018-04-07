J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $201,000 in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,613,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 64.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 954,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $385.81, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.15. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Barnes & Noble had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Barnes & Noble’s payout ratio is 139.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc is a bookseller. The Company is a content and commerce company, which provides access to trade books and other content across its multi-channel distribution platform. It operates in two segments: Barnes & Noble Retail (B&N Retail) and NOOK. The Company is engaged in the sale of trade books (generally hardcover and paperback consumer titles), mass market paperbacks (such as mystery, romance, science fiction and other fiction), children’s books, eBooks and other digital content, textbooks and course-related materials, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafe products and services, educational toys and games, music and movies direct to customers through its bookstores or on www.barnesandnoble.com.

