J. Goldman & Co LP Has $348,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,044,567 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,144.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

