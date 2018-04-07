500,000 Shares in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) Acquired by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 2.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMNY. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Helios and Matheson Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMNY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMNY shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Helios and Matheson Analytics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Helios and Matheson Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

