J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Position in Hormel (NYSE:HRL)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel news, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $6,157,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,492 shares of company stock worth $7,011,105. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Hormel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group upgraded Hormel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel in a report on Sunday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18,593.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hormel has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $38.00.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hormel will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Hormel Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

