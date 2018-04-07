Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stake Lessened by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its position in Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342,691 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.07% of Inphi worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 809,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 108,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,740,988.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam Srinivasan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Inphi from $48.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

IPHI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,312.39, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/j-goldman-co-lp-trims-position-in-inphi-co-iphi-updated-updated.html.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.