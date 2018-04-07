J.Jill (JILL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

JILL opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck acquired 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $9,814,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 499,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 241,927 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 221,879 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

