J.Jill (JILL) vs. Cherokee (CHKE) Critical Survey

J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) and Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Cherokee shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of J.Jill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Cherokee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J.Jill and Cherokee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $698.15 million 0.30 $55.37 million $0.79 6.08 Cherokee $40.62 million 0.48 -$7.92 million $0.78 1.79

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Cherokee. Cherokee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J.Jill and Cherokee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cherokee 0 0 3 0 3.00

J.Jill currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.78%. Cherokee has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 459.52%. Given Cherokee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cherokee is more favorable than J.Jill.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Cherokee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 7.93% 24.25% 5.88% Cherokee -42.20% -0.68% -0.30%

Summary

J.Jill beats Cherokee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc. markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or represents Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, and other brands, as well as Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, and Sideout Sport names. As of January 28, 2017, the company had 124 continuing license agreements covering in approximately 110 countries. Cherokee Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

