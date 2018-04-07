Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,994,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of J2 Global worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,802.19, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $248,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,232 shares in the company, valued at $61,531,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 20,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,749,122.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,857,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,483 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

