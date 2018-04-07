JA Solar (JASO) to Release Earnings on Monday

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 9th. Analysts expect JA Solar to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

JASO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. 220,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,628. The stock has a market cap of $337.85, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JA Solar has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

JASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JA Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JA Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. JA Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JA Solar stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JA Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:JASO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in JA Solar were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services.

